Don't be afraid to ask for the support you deserve at Christmas, says ALONE

Older people living on their own are being reminded there are supports available to them.

One in three elderly people in Ireland live on their own - and this time of year can be particularly isolating for them.

The public are being urged to check on our neighbours this Christmas to make sure they have enough heat and food.

"What we say to older people is not to be afraid to ask for the support that they deserve, that the community does want to support them, and to realise that isolation and loneliness is damning throughout this time of the year," said Sean Moynihan, CEO of charity ALONE.

He also urged older people to "prioritise heating and food".