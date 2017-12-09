Don’t make unnecessary journeys: Orange weather alert issued for Connacht, Ulster and Leinster

It is set to be a cold evening tonight as Met Eireann has issued several weather warnings across the country.

They include snow, wind and rain.

From 11pm tonight, a status orange snow-ice warning will be in place for 13 counties in Connacht, Ulster and Leinster.

The include: Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath and Meath.

This warning is valid until 11pm tomorrow night.

Gardaí have issued a message to all living in areas where an orange level weather warning is in place saying they should be extremely cautious when travelling and avoid unnecessary journeys.

Drivers should be aware that it takes longer to stop a vehicle on an icy road so slow down and allow extra distance between you and the vehicle in front.

They have also said to clear your windows before you start driving, and to clear all snow as if it is left on the roof it will become loose and can drop onto the windscreen during braking.

Assistant Commissioner Michael Finn, Roads Policing, said: "Please be aware that visibility is reduced in snowy conditions so drive slowly if you need to make a journey.

"Allow extra distance between you and the vehicle in front. Motorcyclists/Cyclists should not comprise their safety by their ’need’ to travel in icy/snowy conditions.

"Be safe".

Met Eireann has also issued a yellow snow ice warning for a number of western counties and Dublin.

There is also a yellow wind and rain warning in place for some south-west counties.