Donor lungs not suitable for the fifth time but Cystic Fibrosis campaigner Orla Tinsley remains positive

A pair of donor lungs were deemed unsuitable for Cystic Fibrosis campaigner Orla Tinsley for the fifth time.

The Kildare native took to her social media platforms to share her disappointment but still remains hopeful.

On Instagram she said: "We thought today might have been our day.

"We went through the process and then we heard it was not happening today and we came home.

"I believe in my team who are looking for the perfect match for me, I am grateful for my family, my friends and my support.

Mostly, and deeply, I am grateful for the selfless generosity of the donor and their family and I am sorry for their loss.

She urged her 1,500 followers to consider being a donor.

She said: "Please consider being a donor. You can save up to eight peoples lives.

"It starts with a clear, brave, conversation. Your legacy will allow you to live life and then give life."

She also shared the news in a serious of Tweets.

1. It’s not happening today. We are deflated but chosing to believe.We are strong, we are invincible.. we are woman! We have been singing. I am thankful for Mom 💓, family, incredible medical team, friends, and mostly the selfless generosity of donors #doublelungtransplant✨ — Orla Tinsley (@orlatinsley) December 1, 2017

2. Often when a double lung transplant does not happen another persons miracle occurs in the form of a single lung transplant. Not to mention other organs that have been donated .. #beatcf #doublelungtx✨ — Orla Tinsley (@orlatinsley) December 1, 2017

3. There is always someone waiting and hoping. Transplant is a miracle. Please consider carrying a donor card, talking to your family about your wishes. Your generosity can save up to 8 people. Live life then give life: 💓 #doublelungtx✨ #beatcf #ninjamoves #beaninja — Orla Tinsley (@orlatinsley) December 1, 2017

Orla is now holding out for her sixth call.

Last night: Orla Tinsley in hospital as possible donor found for double lung transplant

Cystic fibrosis campaigner Orla Tinsley is tweeting that she is in hospital having received a call that a donor has been found for a possible double lung transplant.

She writes: "I got a fifth call this morning. We are at the hospital now.

"We are thinking of the donor and the generosity that allowed the possibility that my life may be saved today. It is awe inspiring.

"I am thankful for my amazing team and all my support."

Orla, who is from Co Kildare but living in New York, suffered disappointment earlier this week, and earlier this month, when other potential donors were found not to be a match for her.

Today's is her fifth call about a possible transplant.

I got a fifth call this morning. We are at the hospital now. We are thinking of the donor and the generosity that allowed the possibility that my life may be saved today. It is awe inspiring. I am thankful for my amazing team and all my support. #beatcf #doublelungtransplant✨ — Orla Tinsley (@orlatinsley) December 1, 2017

Just yesterday in an instagram post, she wrote: "Just in case you missed it - the transplant didn’t happen...We are all about call number 5 now...I’m going to use this extra time to get stronger...and give thanks for these lungs that have served me 30 whole years."