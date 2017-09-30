Donegal woman who was missing from her home located safe and well

Update - 4.12pm: Annette Murphy who was missing from her home at Inchenagh, Lifford in Co Donegal has been located safe and well.

Earlier: Gardaí wish to seek the public’s assistance in locating the whereabouts of 45-year-old Annette Murphy.

Ms Murphy was last seen on Friday September 29 at her home in Inchenagh, Lifford, Co Donegal.

She is described as being 5ft 7’’, with black hair and of medium build.

When last seen she was wearing an orange and black top with white stripes, black leggings and black runners with a pink stripe.

She also had a bag in her possession, described as being champagne in colour and a Michael Corrs design.

Anyone who has seen Ms Murphy or who can assist in locating her should contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 9167100, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.