Donegal woman who died in fall from balcony in Thailand named
22/01/2018
Police are investigating after a young Donegal woman died in a tragic accident in Thailand.
27-year-old Louise Furey from Glenties had been living on the Channel Islands.
She was holidaying in Koh Samui when she died in a fall from a hotel balcony.
She had only arrived in the country on Wednesday.
Glenties Community Development Group has posted condolences on Facebook saying the town is numb with shock.
- Digital Desk
