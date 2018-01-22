Donegal woman who died in fall from balcony in Thailand named

Police are investigating after a young Donegal woman died in a tragic accident in Thailand.

27-year-old Louise Furey from Glenties had been living on the Channel Islands.

She was holidaying in Koh Samui when she died in a fall from a hotel balcony.

She had only arrived in the country on Wednesday.

Glenties Community Development Group has posted condolences on Facebook saying the town is numb with shock.

- Digital Desk