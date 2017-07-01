Donegal village shop sells winning €500k EuroMillions Plus ticket

A tiny Donegal community is celebrating today after it emerged a local shop sold a €500,000 EuroMillions Plus ticket in last night’s draw.

With a population of just over a thousand people, the residents of Ramelton near Letterkenny are descending on Whoriskey’s EuroSpar Store to check their tickets.

The shop sold the lucky winning Quick Pick yesterday. This is 14th EuroMillions Plus win in Ireland so far this year.

The winning EuroMillions Plus numbers were: 16, 17, 43, 47, 49

Owner of the winning EuroSpar store, John Whoriskey, said: "This is unbelievable. Ramelton is a small town just outside Letterkenny so you can only imagine the excitement in the community as news of the massive win spreads.

"The majority of our customers are local and there are also a lot of holiday homes in the area so who knows who it is.

"This is our first big Lottery win so we’d encourage everybody who bought a ticket with us yesterday to check their tickets straight away."

There was one winner of yesterday's €100m EuroMillions jackpot, the winning ticket was sold in the UK.

The National Lottery advises players to check their tickets. If you’re the lucky ticketholder, sign the back of the ticket and contact the National Lottery Prize Claims Team on 01 836 4444.