Donegal nana collects €500k EuroMillions win after recent spell in hospital

A delighted grandmother today celebrated a change in her luck as she collected her €500,000 EuroMillions Plus win.

The woman hadn’t much luck in recent weeks, as she had been in hospital. However, she was smiling from ear to ear and claimed that the win had certainly "brightened up my week".

"I cannot believe that it was me who won. On Saturday, I saw online and on social media that there was a local winner but it never dawned on me to check my ticket straight away," she said.

"Later that evening I decided to go for a walk with the dog and on the way I put him under my arm and went into the local shop to check my ticket. I froze when the guys behind the till told me that I better contact the National Lottery. It has been a rollercoaster of a few weeks for me but I’m obviously feeling really, really good now."

She says that she will remain calm and has always been sensible with her money so doesn’t know yet what she will do in the long-term.

"I am going to see my financial advisor first thing in the morning and then I’m going to clear the mortgage. What next, I don’t know but I’ll be sure to look after my family," she said. She was accompanied to National Lottery HQ in Dublin by her son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren.

"It is always fantastic to put a smile on the faces of our winners but this one was special, considering the tough couple of weeks this person had," said Dermot Griffin, CEO of the National Lottery.

"It was also amazing to hear of such a buzz the EuroMillions Plus win has created in the small town of Ramelton, where the ticket was sold."

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased in Whoriskey’s EuroSpar Store in Ramelton, Letterkenny in Donegal. This is 14th EuroMillions Plus win in Ireland in 2017.