Donegal Lotto player wins €250,000 with Quick Pick ticket

A lucky Lotto player won €250,000 in the Lotto Plus 2 last night.

The winner seems to be from Moville in Co Donegal, where the ticket was bought.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold on Bank Holiday Monday in Kirkland's Wee Shop on Upper Main Street, Moville.

Owner of Kirkland’s Wee Shop, Terry Kirkland, was overjoyed with the news of the big win and he encouraged all of his customers to check their tickets carefully: "Anybody who knows the area in Moville will know that it is a small close-knit community and this win will bring an incredible boost to those in the area.

"It’s a lovely feeling to know that one of our customers has just won a life changing sum of money and we wish them every success with it.

"All of the staff will enjoy the celebrations that the win brings and we would ask all of our customers to ensure that all of their tickets are checked."