Donegal flooding victims say Department initially turned them away

A week on from devastating flooding in the north west, victims say the Department of Social Protection should be more prepared for major emergencies.

Up to 50 families in Donegal have been displaced - while roads have been damaged at around 300 locations.

Bébhinn Mullins' family has been made homeless and says they were initially turned away when they looked for money.

She said: "I think reallly that when we went at the start, they weren't prepared for what was ahead of them, nevermind ahead of us as well," said Ms Mullins.

"We were more or less told that this [payment] more or less doesn't apply to you because we weren't in receipt of social welfare," she added.

She said her family "felt quite ridiculous coming out of the office after being told 'No, this is for people who are destitute'."

Singer Daniel O'Donnell says that funding is needed to support victims of flooding in the North West.

The singer is among a host of country stars playing a benefit concert in Letterkenny on Sunday in aid of those affected.