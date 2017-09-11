Donegal flood road repair will cost €15.3m

It will cost an estimated €15.3m to repair Donegal roads following recent flooding, according to Donegal County Council.

Fifty-nine families have also registered with Donegal County Council as being displaced following the flooding.

The council have a plan to provide housing for 31 of these families and have also identified 600 issues on the 1,500km road network in Inishowen.

The council are dealing with bridges as a priority as almost a quarter of the 115 bridges which suffered flood damage may need replacement.

They are carrying out temporary repairs on these bridges but it may take six to 12 months to complete permanent replacements.

Swan Park and a number of rural roads also remain closed, while heavy goods vehicles are being asked to use alternative routes as local diversions may not be suitable.

The breakdown of costs is as follows: Inishowen Municipal District - €13.45m, Letterkenny Municipal District - €900,000, Stranorlar Municipal District - €700k and Donegal Municipal District - €250,000.

The authority said costs for other infrastructural damage including housing, community, and amenity facilities are still being calculated as are the costs of initial response and subsequent clean-up.

The Irish Red Cross are taking donations to help those affected by the recent floods at www.redcross.ie/donate or 1850 50 70 70.

Anyone who requires help with clean-up or who need skips and/or dehumidifiers should contact Donegal County Council at 074 91 53900.

Anyone affected by the recent floods can contact the Council by visiting local offices or by calling 074 91 53900 during opening hours or 074 91 72288 during out of hours.

Those feeling emotionally overwhelmed may contact the HSE Helpline for flooding on 074 91 67558 from 9am to 5pm on 07491 67558 or call the Samaritans at 116 123.