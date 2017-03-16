Donald Trump sparks controversy with Twitter promotion of meeting with Taoiseach
16/03/2017 - 21:05:26Back to Ireland Home
By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith, Irish Examiner Political Correspondent In Washington DC
In true Donald Trump style, the US president's promotion of his meeting with Taoiseach Enda Kenny has become embroiled in a Twitter controversy over inaccurate information in the messages.
To mark the meeting tonight, Mr Trump tweeted out a montage of the visit to a soundtrack of bagpipes - which are Scottish.
An honor to welcome the Taoiseach of Ireland, @EndaKennyTD to the @WhiteHouse today with @VP Pence. 🇺🇸🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/J3iTl2iSiQ— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 16, 2017
A separate reference to an "Irish" proverb saying "always remember to forget the friends that proved untrue, but never forget to remember those who have stuck by you" was also found to in fact be the work of a Nigerian poet in his early 30s, Albashir Adam Alhassan.
.@realDonaldTrump You inept asshole. Your slideshow used music by the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards. They aren't Irish. https://t.co/VLxGvzjjZn— Vic Berger IV (@VicBergerIV) March 16, 2017
@realDonaldTrump @EndaKennyTD Did he love that partial Nigerian poem that you claimed was your favorite Irish proverb for much of your life?— MatthewDicks (@MatthewDicks) March 16, 2017
Join the conversation - comment here