Donald Trump sparks controversy with Twitter promotion of meeting with Taoiseach

By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith, Irish Examiner Political Correspondent In Washington DC

In true Donald Trump style, the US president's promotion of his meeting with Taoiseach Enda Kenny has become embroiled in a Twitter controversy over inaccurate information in the messages.

To mark the meeting tonight, Mr Trump tweeted out a montage of the visit to a soundtrack of bagpipes - which are Scottish.

A separate reference to an "Irish" proverb saying "always remember to forget the friends that proved untrue, but never forget to remember those who have stuck by you" was also found to in fact be the work of a Nigerian poet in his early 30s, Albashir Adam Alhassan.

.@realDonaldTrump You inept asshole. Your slideshow used music by the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards. They aren't Irish. https://t.co/VLxGvzjjZn — Vic Berger IV (@VicBergerIV) March 16, 2017