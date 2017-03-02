Donald Trump proclaims Irish American Heritage Month
Donald Trump has announced March as Irish American Heritage Month.
The US President has issued a proclamation recognising the indelible mark made on his country by Irish immigrants.
He says it is in a bid to celebrate a bright future of friendship and co-operation.
.@POTUS @realDonaldTrump has proclaimed March to be Irish American Heritage Month:"we celebrate a bright future of friendship & cooperation" pic.twitter.com/jfVcaZZszF— Caitriona Perry (@CaitrionaPerry) March 2, 2017
Irish American Heritage Month was first declared by George H.W. Bush in 1991 has been proclaimed by successive US Presidents every year since.
