Donald Trump proclaims Irish American Heritage Month

Donald Trump has announced March as Irish American Heritage Month.

The US President has issued a proclamation recognising the indelible mark made on his country by Irish immigrants.

He says it is in a bid to celebrate a bright future of friendship and co-operation.

.@POTUS @realDonaldTrump has proclaimed March to be Irish American Heritage Month:"we celebrate a bright future of friendship & cooperation" pic.twitter.com/jfVcaZZszF — Caitriona Perry (@CaitrionaPerry) March 2, 2017

Irish American Heritage Month was first declared by George H.W. Bush in 1991 has been proclaimed by successive US Presidents every year since.