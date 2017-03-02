Donald Trump proclaims Irish American Heritage Month

Donald Trump has announced March as Irish American Heritage Month.

The US President has issued a proclamation recognising the indelible mark made on his country by Irish immigrants.

He says it is in a bid to celebrate a bright future of friendship and co-operation.

Irish American Heritage Month was first declared by George H.W. Bush in 1991 has been proclaimed by successive US Presidents every year since.
