Latest: Man facing rape and murder charges over Danielle McLaughlin's death in Goa Latest: The suspect in the killing of an Irish woman at a tourist resort in Goa will face murder and rape charges, police in the Indian state have said.

Fire brigade called to cut penis ring off with angle grinder Sparks flew at the emergency department at the Mater University Hospital in Dublin as fire brigade personnel were called in to use an electric angle grinder to remove a metal ring from a man’s penis.

'We opened the Christmas presents on the coffins': Noel Clancy on the deaths of his wife and daughter A man whose wife and daughter died in a car crash three days before Christmas has spoken about the aftermath of his loss.

10-week-old baby girl fighting for her life A 10-week-old baby girl was fighting for her life in a Dublin hospital last night after suffering serious injuries on Monday.

Donald Trump sparks controversy with Twitter promotion of meeting with Taoiseach In true Donald Trump style, the US president's promotion of his meeting with Taoiseach Enda Kenny has become embroiled in a Twitter controversy over inaccurate information in the messages.