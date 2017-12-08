Domestic violence victims could be allowed give evidence behind screens or videolink

Domestic violence victims could be allowed to give evidence behind screens or via videolink.

The Criminal Justice Victims of Crime Act aims to make it easier for all victims to report crimes and see them through to prosecution.

A conference today has heard of the need for additional measures to support victims so that they come forward in the first place.

Barrister and co-founder of the Victims' Rights Alliance Maria McDonald says the Act is a great first step.

She said: "For the first time victims have been defined in Irish law, previously there was no definition, they had basic rights to information, on first contact with the Guards regardless of whether somebody makes a formal complaint."