Domestic violence charity ’disappointed’ at conviction of actor who took part in awareness campaign

Safe Ireland says it’s disappointed that a man they worked with has pleaded guilty to assaulting his partner.

Patrick Fitzpatrick, who played Zumo in Fair City for several years, previously took part in the Man Up campaign with the domestic violence charity.

The campaign encourages men to stand up for women and call out abuse.

33 year old Fitzpatrick pleaded guilty to assault causing harm of his ex girlfriend in Ballymun in 2015.

Caitriona Gleeson from Safe Ireland said it was critical men continued to have a role in raising awareness of domestic violence "as it was everyone’s business".