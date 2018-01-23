Dolores O’Riordan to be laid to rest today

Dolores O’Riordan’s funeral takes place later today.

The Cranberries singer died last week at the age of 46.

After two days of public mourning, Dolores O’Riordan’s close family and friends will gather in a small rural church in Ballybricken to say their final goodbyes.

The 46-year-old mother-of-three was found dead at a hotel in central London on Monday morning last.

An inquest into her death opened on Friday but was adjourned until April 3 to allow for further test results.

Her funeral mass takes place this morning – she will be laid to rest beside her father Terry at a private family burial.

The coffin of The Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan is taken into St Ailbe's Church, Ballybricken, ahead of her funeral on Tuesday. Photo: Niall Carson/PA

Last night, candles lit the streets as her family and friends accompanied her hearse to the church where the mass will take place this morning.

In recent days streams of fans have filed past her coffin to say goodbye.

Floral tributes in the hearse as the coffin of The Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan is taken into St Ailbe's Church, Ballybricken. Photo: Niall Carson/PA

Stuart Clark from Hot Press says she was a huge a star.

He said: "The big breakthrough record No Need to Argue sold 17 million copies, that put Dolores in the Madonna and Mariah Carey league.

"MTV America loved them and that was crutial.

"She played for the Pope, not once but twice!"

Floral tributes from the group The Corrs with the coffin of The Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan. Photo: Niall Carson/PA

- Digital Desk