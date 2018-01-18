Doherty to introduce proposal aimed at fixing pension anomaly

The Social Protection Minister is to bring a proposal to Cabinet next week aimed at fixing a pension anomaly which affects over 40,000 people.

Changes made in 2012 mean women, in particular those who took time out of work to raise families, lose out on around €35 a week.

Minister Regina Doherty said she is hopeful for a resolution as soon as possible.

Protests were held outside the Dáil on the issue today.

"It's unfair and it's unjust at a time where we propose equality throughout our country, it is very important that we stand up on this issue," said Shirley Power from the Irish Country Women's Association.

