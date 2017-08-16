Dog owners warned to keep their pets under control after recent incidents

Dublin dog owners are being warned to keep their dogs under 'effective control' at all times.

There have been a number of complaints in Ardgillan of dogs jumping on people, knocking children over and a biting incident.

Fingal County Council Dog Warden service is now patrolling parks and beaches at weekends.

They are not issuing fines but will give people 10 day notices to present their dog license.

David O’Connor, Independent Councillor for Balbriggan has said dogs should be kept on leads until new Park Bye Laws are confirmed.

"We've had some incidents where people have really been traumatised because of lack of control by dogs," he said.

"It's the owners I'm blaming, we have to have some form of sanction.

"We're not there to give a fine it's only when people outrageously disobey what is good order in the area."