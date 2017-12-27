Dog owners urged to keep pets in check after 13 sheep killed in three separate attacks
Dog owners are being urged to keep their animals in check after 13 sheep were killed in three separate dog attacks over Christmas.
Farmers are now calling for tighter controls on dogs and more laws to force dog-owners to take more responsibility for attacks.
The killings occurred in four farms across County Louth; at Riverstown and Greenore on the Cooley Peninsula, and in Monasterboice, near Drogheda.
