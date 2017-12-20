Doctors urging people to monitor their drinking this Christmas

Doctors are saying we need to be aware of how much we are drinking at home this Christmas.

Men should be consuming no more than 17 drinks over the course of the week, while women should stick to 11.

Free alcohol measuring cups are available online along with a drinks calculator to help stay within the limits.

Dr Liam Twomey from Drink Aware says it's very easy to go overboard if you're at home.

"Many of us don't realise how much we're drinking, we just top up our glass, take another drink, free pour spirits.

"At the end of the day, we're not really quite sure how much we're drinking. What we're asking people to do is just watch what you're drinking over Christmas and watch how much over the guidelines you're drinking," he said.

Drink Aware is encouraging people to use free online tools to keep track of our drinking over Christmas.

Their online calculator will help men limit themselves to 17 drinks and women to 11 drinks over the week.

It also counts calories.

"When people talk about alcohol, they don't actually realise the amount of absolutely useless calories they're often consuming," Dr Twomey said.

"It's there to inform people and give information like drink a glass of water in between each glass of wine. That will help you from getting dehydrated," he added.