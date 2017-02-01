Doctors to call for 20% pay rise to match overseas wage rates

The HSE and Department of Health will be told to give doctors a 20% pay rise to stop them leaving the country.

The Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) says the wages of non-consultant doctors have been cut by 46% after new rules on working hours.

It claims that Ireland is now offering salaries well below those in Canada, the UK and Australia.

They are to call for a reversal of the 20% pay cuts introduced under financial emergency legislation for hospital consultants employed before 2012.

They also claim that the 30% wage reduction for those appointed after 2012 needs to be removed to attract senior doctors to Ireland.

According to The Irish Times, the IMO will make a submission to the Government's new Public Service Pay Commission this week outlining their concerns.