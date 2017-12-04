Doctor who exposed himself to a nurse and teenager at Sligo General Hospital is struck off

By Ann O'Loughlin

A doctor who exposed himself to a nurse and a teenage patient in two separate incidents has been struck off the medical register by the High Court.

Dirk Redman, who qualified as a doctor in Cape Town, South Africa, in 2007, and is now living in Namibia, exposed himself to a nurse colleague in Sligo General Hospital around April 19, 2014.

The following June 25, he exposed himself to a 15-year-old girl in the same hospital where he had been working as a registrar in the emergency department.

He was found guilty by a Medical Council fitness to practice committee of disgraceful and dishonourable conduct and found to present a serious risk to both working colleagues and the general public.

The committee recommended his registration as a doctor be cancelled.

The decision was confirmed on October 26 last by the full Medical Council.

Dr Redman, who was not represented and did not appear before the inquiry, did not appeal the matter.

Today, the Council asked the President of the High Court, Mr Justice Peter Kelly, to confirm the decision. Dr Redman was not in court or represented.

Mr Justice Kelly confirmed the decision and also noted the Council had also informed his original registering authority of the findings.