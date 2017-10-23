Doctor accused of murdering her three-year-old son served with book of evidence

A doctor charged with the murder of her three-year-old son in Dublin was served with a book of evidence today and has been sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

GP Maha Al-Adheem (aged 42) faced her sixth scheduled appearance at Dublin District Court having been remanded in custody on July 13 last.

At her first hearing the court heard that her reply when charged was: “Yes it was my knife, yes it was my hand, it was not me, it was the power.”

She was too sick to attend hearings on four later dates, but was brought to court today when she was served with a book of evidence by Det Sergeant Brendan O’Halloran.

Judge Michael Walsh told her that if she intended to use an alibi in her defence she must notify the prosecution within 14 days. The woman, who was accompanied to the proceedings by her solicitor, spoke once to confirm she understood, but otherwise did not address the court.

Judge Walsh told her that she was being returned for trial at the present term of the Central Criminal Court. A date her for next hearing has not yet been allocated.

She has not yet formally indicated how she will plead.

The body of Omar Omran, who was stabbed to death, was found when gardaí and an ambulance crew were called to his home at Riverside Apartments in Kimmage, at about seven o’clock on July 10 last.

Entry was forced and the infant child was found in his bedroom. Days later, the toddler was laid to rest he was brought to the Islamic section of Newcastle Cemetery, in Co Dublin, following prayers at Clonskeagh mosque.

Following the discovery of her son’s body, Ms Al-Adheem, a doctor from Iraq who had been living in Ireland since 2010, was detained at Crumlin Garda Station under Section Four of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

At her first hearing, Det Sergeant O’Halloran had told Judge Walsh that Ms Al-Adheem was arrested at 12.30am on July 13 for the offence of murder contrary to common law. He had said she made no reply.

Det Sgt O’Halloran had said he cautioned her about 45 minutes later and charged her.

He had told the court she was given a true copy of the charge and in reply to the charge she said: “Yes it was my knife, yes it was my hand, it was not me, it was the power.”

She was sent forward for trial in custody.

The district court cannot grant bail in a murder case; an application has to be made in the High Court.