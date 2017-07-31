Doctor accused of murder of three-year-old too sick to attend court hearing

A doctor charged with the murder of her three-year-old son in Dublin was unable to attend a court hearing for a second time today, Tom Tuite.

GP Maha Al-Adheem, 42, was due to face her third appearance at Dublin District Court having been remanded in custody on July 13 last. However, she was unable to attend and defence solicitor Aisling Mulligan said there was consent to an adjournment.

Judge Michael Walsh further remanded her in custody in her absence to appear at the same court on August. 28 next.

Maha Al-Adheem.

She was also unable to be brought to court for her previous scheduled hearing on July 20 last. Det Sergeant Brendan O’Halloran had then told the court, “she is not going to be produced today she is sick, judge.”

The body of Omar Omran, who was stabbed to death, was found when gardaí and an ambulance crew were called to his home at Riverside Apartments in Kimmage, at about seven o’clock on July 10 last.

Entry was forced and the infant child was found in his bedroom. The toddler was laid to rest two weeks ago after he was brought to the Islamic section of Newcastle Cemetery, in Co Dublin, following prayers at Clonskeagh mosque.

Following the discovery of her son’s body, Ms Al-Adheem, a doctor from Iraq who had been living in Ireland since 2010, was detained at Crumlin Garda Station under Section Four of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

At her first hearing, Det Sergeant Brendan O’Halloran had told Judge Walsh that Ms Al-Adheem was arrested at 12.30am on July 13 for the offence of murder contrary to common law. He had said she made no reply.

Det Sgt O’Halloran had said he cautioned her about 45 minutes later and charged her. He had told the court she was given a true copy of the charge and in reply to the charge she said, “Yes it was my knife, yes it was my hand, it was not me, it was the power.”

The defendant sat motionless during that brief hearing and did not address court.

The district court cannot grant bail in a murder case; an application has to be made in the High Court.