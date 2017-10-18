Divisive meeting ahead for cross-party committee on abortion as Coppinger labels Fianna Fáil 'dinosaurs'

The cross-party committee examining Ireland's abortion laws is set for a divisive meeting this afternoon after Fianna Fáil was accused by Ruth Coppinger of being "dinosaurs" for attempting to block an early repeal vote on the issue, writes Fiachra O'Cionnaith.

As reported in Monday's Irish Examiner, eight pro-choice committee members have sent motions to chair and Fine Gael senator Catherine Noone seeking a vote on the issue this evening.

The eight members - Ms Coppinger, Lynn Ruane, Jan O'Sullivan, Catherine Murphy, Louise O'Reily, Paul Gavan, Jonathan O'Brien and Clare Daly - said in separate motions this is because a vote should be taken at the end of each of the committee's three modules, the first of which ends today.

The position is contradicted by a number of other committee members, including Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil TDs, who believe no vote should be taken until after all witnesses have been heard, and until draft legislation is available to examine.

The issue was discussed in detail during a three hour meeting of the committee last night, with no decision taken on whether to hold a vote or not this afternoon.

In a letter to Ms Noone this morning, Fianna Fáil health spokesperson and committee member Billy Kelleher formally repeated his remarks at Tuesday's private meeting, saying no vote should take place until after all evidence has been heard and until draft legislation is available.

However, in a statement lashing out at the position, Solidarity-People Before Profit TD Ruth Coppinger - who, unlike Sinn Féin, Labour and other pro-choice members is still of the view a vote should be held today - said any "delay" in the vote would be giving in to Fianna Fáil "dinosaurs".

"Why should society wait for Fianna Fail to catch up with the rest of us; have to wait for the dinosaurs in Fianna Fail are ready to come in to the 21st century?

"It seems an attempt may be made today at the Oireachtas committee to postpone a vote to recommend a referendum to repeal the eighth amendment.

"Some Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil members have stated they’ve a problem with the previous decision of the committee that it would vote on referendum proposals at the end of that particular module of discussions. Apparently, some members wanted to hear all the evidence on everything before voting on anything.

"I fear what we are about to witness is the two big parties operate to ditch key recommendations of the Citizens Assembly on abortion — as putting off a vote on repeal makes no logical sense otherwise," she said.

Despite referencing a previous agreement of the committee to hold a vote on whether to repeal or retain the eighth amendment at the end of every module, Ms Coppinger did not initially respond to an Irish Examiner query to confirm when this agreement was made.

A number of committee members have questioned whether a formal agreement to hold a module by module vote has already been made or not.