Divers travelling to Mayo to take part in operation to find remaining Rescue 116 crew

Another search operation to locate the bodies of the Missing Crewmen of Rescue 116 will continue off the coast of Mayo this morning.

Today's search comes as volunteers yesterday resumed their efforts to located the remains of Paul Ormsby and Ciaran Smith who were both onboard the Dublin based Rescue 116 on the night it went down.

Yesterday's operation left the Pier at Blacksod in Mayo at around 10.30am and calm conditions enabled several teams to explore the sea bed.

Gardaí in Mayo confirmed last night that a search would resume again this morning after the operation failed to location any remains of further debris.

The crew of Rescue 116 were lost when their helicopter collided with Blackrock Island on March 14.

The bodies of Captain Dara Fitzpatrick and Captain Mark Duffy were recovered in the days following the accident.

A search off Blackrock resumed earlier this week when garda divers oversaw a trawling operation around the island for a number of days.

That has now concluded and the next phase of the operation will see specialist underwater cameras deployed to examine areas of interest.

During the week, sonar surveys of the waters around Blackrock were carried out.

Data gathered during these investigations will be used by the Marine Institute to examine a number of areas beneath the sea surface.

In addition, around 25 divers from the Irish Underwater Council are travelling to Mayo to take part in searches around the Inishkea and Duvillaun Islands in Blacksod Bay.