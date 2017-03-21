Divers pin hopes on Thursday as next chance to search for crew of R116

It seems Thursday will be the next chance to send divers down to the suspected crash site for Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 116.

The recovery operation off the Mayo Coast has again been hampered by the weather today.

The teams are prepped and ready to go in case there's a break in the conditions - but Blacksod photo journalist Fergus Sweeney, who's following the operation, says it could be a couple of days before they get that window.

“For now the plan is to go with Thursday because Thursday has been given the best forecast with regards sea swell and weather conditions.

“Hopefully the weather continues to moderate as it has today, tomorrow more stuff can be brought out on scene in preparation that conditions will be good enough on Thursday to dive down and get eyes on the wreak and hopefully we will recover the crew.”