Disruptions to rail services

Engineering works are affecting some rail services today.

A number of Intercity trains will have bus transfers, while the DART will be restricted, however the Cork Commuter line has returned to a normal Sunday schedule.

Irish Rail is advising commuters to check their website for updates.

Irish Rail's Jane Cregan outlines some of the changes:

"We have engineering works on the north side of Dublin today. There will also be alterations to commuter services from Dundalk and Drogheda."

For further information log onto www.irishrail.ie.