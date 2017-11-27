Dispute over closure of pub beneath Connolly Station settled

A High Court dispute that arose over the closure of a well known licensed premises located beneath Connolly railway station in Dublin due to constant flooding has been settled.

The action concerned The Vaults, which operated as a bar/restaurant and venue between 2002 and 2012.

It closed its doors in March 2012 after an engineer's report stated the ongoing flooding presented "a very serious health and safety hazard" for employees and customers on the premises.

As a result of the flooding, businessman Mr Declan Ryan and The Vaults Trading Ltd, the company which operated the bar/restaurant has brought a claim against CIE, Iarnrod Eireann and the Dublin Docklands Development Authority (DDDA).

CIE is the owner of Connolly Station, which is operated by its subsidiary Iarnrod Eireann, while the DDDA was the landlord of the premises, which was leased by Mr Ryan in 2002.

Both Mr Ryan, who is a shareholder and director of The Vaults Trading, sought damages from the defendants for alleged breach of contract, negligence and a breach of previous High Court proceedings taken in relation to flooding at the premises.

It was claimed the defendants failed to take any steps to prevent the flood damage.

The claims were denied.

The case opened before Mr Justice Marie Baker on November 7 last. However following talks between the parties the Judge was told today the matter had been resolved.

The terms of the settlement are confidential.

The plaintiffs entered into a 200-year lease in respect of the Vaults in 2002, for which they paid €3m.

It was claimed that as part of the terms of the lease CIE and DDDA were to repair and maintain the main structure of the Vaults, while the tenant was prohibited from carrying out any works to the Vaults main structure.

It was claimed the defendants were at all times aware of the potential for water egress in the Vaults.

The plaintiffs brought proceedings in 2008 against CIE and Irish Rail over the flooding.

That action settled.

As part of the settlement, it was agreed CIE would do certain works to address the water ingress, and that the plaintiffs could bring further proceedings in respect of any further nuisance.

However, it was claimed were many further incidents of flooding at the premises.

From early 2009 right up till the premises closed in 2012 there were dozens of more incidents where the premises and equipment were damaged by water egress and flooding resulting in a loss of business.

The defendants denied the allegations.

They claimed the plaintiffs contributed to any damage sustained to the premises by failing to maintain pipes pumps and other conducting media beneath the premises and by failing to maintain waterproof rendering in the premises.

It was also claimed the plaintiffs failed to inform the defendants about alleged leaks when they are said to have occurred.