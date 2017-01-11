Discussion surrounding consent of mental health patients taking place today

Medics and legal experts are gathering in Galway today to address concerns over whether doctors respect the decisions of patients with mental health difficulties.

NUI Galway's Centre for Disability Law has organised today's gathering amid fears that some patients are agreeing to courses of treatment because they're afraid of the consequences of refusing.

Dr Eilionóir Flynn is leading a research project on the topic called VOICES: "I think it is really significant because even if a person is not being officially detained and forceably treated under the Mental Health Act.

"For many people they know that that is a possibility for them when they engage with the health services so it colours many of the choices that they make."