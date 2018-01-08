Disclosures Tribunal resumes with Nóirín O’Sullivan to give evidence this week

The Disclosures Tribunal resumes later this morning, with senior gardaí among those due to give evidence first.

Former Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan is expected to be called to give evidence tomorrow, while former Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald and Garda Whistleblower Maurice McCabe are pencilled in for next week.

This module of the Tribunal is examining whether former Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan relied upon false allegations of sexual abuse to smear Garda Whistleblower Maurice McCabe at the O’Higgins Commission of Inquiry.

Nóirín O’Sullivan is pencilled in for tomorrow and Wednesday.

Former Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald and officials from her Department will appear before the tribunal this week and next to be questioned about their knowledge of any smear campaign.

The question of whether Frances Fitzgerald knew of the then Garda Commissioner’s strategy to attack Sgt McCabe’s character caused her to resign last November.

Maurice McCabe is scheduled to appear before the Tribunal at the end of next week.

The Tribunal will also investigate contacts between the Gardai and journalists, Government members and other relevant persons.