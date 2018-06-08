Disclosures Tribunal: Lally and McCann take the stand as David Taylor claims he was ordered to negatively brief journalists

Journalists will again take the stand at the Disclosures Tribunal this morning – as it examines claims they were subject to a smear campaign about Garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe.

Former Garda Press Officer David Taylor claims he was ordered to negatively brief journalists by Garda management.

Crime editor with Irish Times Conor Lally.

Yesterday crime editor with the Irish Times, Conor Lally told the Tribunal that he was never negatively briefed by any Garda – past or serving – about Maurice McCabe.

But like some other journalists, Mr Lally would prefer not to discuss specific conversations he had with Superintendent Dave Taylor – citing journalistic privilege.

Mr Lally will resume giving his evidence at 10, followed by Debbie McCann of the Irish Daily Mail.

Ms McCann has also been named by Supt Taylor as one of 11 journalists he briefed negatively – along with Mr Lally.

Counsel for Ms McCann has previously told the Tribunal she denies being involved in any orchestrated smear campaign to malign Sgt McCabe.

Dearbhail McDonald is also on today’s witness list as is Paul Williams, who has previously told the Tribunal he was not a puppet for the guards.

