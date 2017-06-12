Disappointment expected for FG supporters as Leo Varadkar prepares new cabinet

Leo Varadkar is set to disappoint some of his Fine Gael supporters as he prepares his new cabinet.

It is reported this morning that he will not sack any of the current ministers who are not already retiring.

Fine Gael already has fourteen seats around the Cabinet table. At least two are going to become vacant this week, when Enda Kenny and Michael Noonan step down.

That leaves Leo Varadkar with the question of whether to remove any of the rest and leave more spaces to promote some of his own supporters.

The reports this morning suggest that some of those supporters will be disappointed, as he will not remove any of the other 12 which would mean there is space for only two promotions.