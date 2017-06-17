'Disappeared' victim Seamus Ruddy to be laid to rest today in Newry

A funeral will be held later today for Seamus Ruddy, one of the 'Disappeared' victims of the Troubles in the North.

The remains of the 32-year-old teacher from Co Down were discovered near Rouen in northern France last month.

Mr Ruddy was abducted in Paris then killed and buried by republican paramilitary group the INLA in 1985.

He will be reburied following a service at St Catherine's Dominican Chapel in Newry.