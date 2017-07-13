Disabled to protest as Ireland remains only EU country yet to ratify UN Convention on rights

People with disabilities will protest outside the Dáil today calling for equal rights.

It is 10 years since the UN Convention on rights for Disabled people, but Ireland remains the only EU country left to ratify it.

Campaigner Frank Larkin says disabled people are sick of being treated as second class citizens.

Mr Larkin said: "For far too long Government has sat on their hands and done nothing about this.

"Coming from Letterkenny in Co. Donegal, using public transport, I have to be lifted by two people onto the bus in order to use public transport.

"In 2017 in Ireland, that is just not acceptable."