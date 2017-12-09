Disability rights activists to march in Dublin to urge Government to ratify Convention

There are calls for the government to ratify the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities as a matter of urgency.

The convention has been ratified by all EU countries with the exception of Ireland.

Today a march which aims to highlight the issue will take place in Dublin.

Disability rights activist Sean O'Kelly is asking the public to show their support.

"We need as many of you out there as possible. We need support. We need you out there to show solidarity to people with disabilities."