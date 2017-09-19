Disability campaigners to stage Broken Promises campaign over lack of basic human rights

Disability campaigners say they will not accept being treated like second-class citizens.

They are returning to Leinster House to fight back against "broken promises", such as young people stuck in nursing homes and lack of basic human rights.

Disabled people are gathering at noon for a four-hour protest while some will stay out all night for their "Vigil of Despair".



Dr Margaret Kennedy, co-facilitator of the Broken Promises campaign, says they are sick of being ignored.

She said: "I mean there are six demands here that we have given to the leaders of our country.

"We feel like second-class citizens, we feel like we have been left behind, we're not even wanted.

"We feel actually that it's about 'go home and die and don't bother us'."