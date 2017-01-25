Direct Provision centre in Limerick closed over health and safety concerns

The Department of Justice says it has been forced to close a Direct Provision centre in Limerick over health and safety concerns.

Westbourne Accommodation Centre had been the home of 65 male asylum seekers - however the owners failed to respond to repeated requests for essential maintenance.

In a statement the department says the Reception and Integration Agency is working with those affected and anyone who wishes to return to Limerick can apply to do so.
