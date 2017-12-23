Direct Provision biggest shame on Irish state since Magdalene Laundries, says USI

Direct Provision will be one of the biggest shames on the Irish state since the Magdalene Laundries.

That is according to the Union of Students in Ireland, who are holding a protest against the system in Dublin today.

The USI are also taking action against Avoca, a company which provides the catering for 3 direct provision centers.

Michael Kerrigan, President of the Union, has been speaking ahead of todays demonstration.

He said: "These are the people they are dealing with, these are the people that are profiting off direct provision sites in Ireland and they cannot even provide basic nutritious food for the people living here.

"It is also an action against reprovision which was brought in as a short term solution and still here 17 years later."