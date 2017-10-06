Digi-tech firm announces 60 jobs for Galway and Dublin

A digital technology firm with branches in Galway and Dublin is expanding.

Storm Technology currently employs around 100 people and is hiring 60 more over the next 18 months.

The jobs will range from graduate level to senior managerial positions.

Its clients include AIB, CIÉ, Topaz, Kerry Group and Volkswagen.

Its founder and CEO Karl Flannery says while there is a mix of jobs and it is vital to encourage and train graduates.

He said: "It's something that should be done by all companies. To give our graduates a start into the industry.

"It's no good telling everybody you need experience, you absolutely do need to bring in graduates to your organisation, train them up and give them the experience they need to become professionals in this industry."