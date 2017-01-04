Detox danger: Doctors warn people of possible fatal consequences of detoxing

People are being warned that extreme January detox diets can be fatal.

It is after a woman in the UK suffered a seizure after taking a cocktail of herbal remedies and drinking too much water.

One Dublin doctor says he is admitting patients to his hospital 'every night of the week' who have been trying to do a health detox too quickly.

Jill Bell, from the Irish Association of Health Stores, has this advice: "Once people are aware that giving their liver an easy time, because it is really involved in getting rid of waste from the body.

"Keeping the bowels moving nicely, then maybe think about adding on a herbal supplement or two, but that is really where the advice from your local health store will come in."