Detective Sergeant who harrassed State solicitor will be brought into custody next week

A Dublin-based Detective Sergeant will be brought into custody next week after she was convicted of harrassing a State solicitor.

Eve Doherty, 50, was found guilty earlier this year of sending Elizabeth Howlin abusive emails and letters.

During this trial the court heard between 2011 and 2013, letters and emails were sent to Elizabeth Howlin’s home, work and to her GP, calling her a "corrupt bitch" and an "incompetent useless hobbit".

Eve Doherty. Photo: Courtpix

Posters had also been left around her housing estate - falsely claiming that her job as a state solicitor had been a political appointee.

Gardaí also gave evidence of the accused Eve Doherty using a computer in an internet café while wearing a wig and sunglasses.

The court heard Dohert, was in a relationship with the victim’s ex-husband at the time.

She was found guilty of harassment following a 15-day trial.

During her sentence hearing this afternoon, the court heard the content of the emails were abusive and contained allegations against Ms Howlin in a private and professional capacity.

Doherty had been suspended from her job as a Detective Sergeant on the day of her arrest.

Her barrister said she has since been diagnosed with depression with significant anxiety and paranoia.

He said this goes some way in analysing the conduct of her behaviour and understanding it.