Des Cahill gets behind Special Olympics Ireland fundraiser
Special Olympics Ireland is hoping to raise over €650,000 today.
Special Olympics Ireland is a sports organisation for people with an intellectual disability.
It gives children and adults the chance to train in a chosen sport, improve their quality of life, demonstrate courage, experience joy and share long lasting friendships.
Over 3,500 volunteers will be at 600 collection points across the 32 counties.
People can also donate by text and online.
