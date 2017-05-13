Derry businessman Brendan Duddy, who played a part in the NI peace process, has died

Brendan Duddy - the Derry businessman who played a role in securing peace in Northern Ireland has died at the age of 80.

At the height of the conflict he acted as a link between the IRA and the British government.

The President of NUI Galway - which is home to Mr Duddy's extensive archive - says history owes a great debt of gratitude to him and his family.

Dr Jim Browne says during the dark days in the North, Brendan Duddy showed an unwavering courage and commitment to creating the conditions for peace on this island.