Deputy Commissioner pledges more gardai will be on the front line

Around 50 gardaí will be freed up for front-line service after a new civilian recruitment scheme, it has been suggested.

An Garda Siochana plan to recruit 140 civilians by summertime as part of a wider recruitment scheme that aims to see a further 800 gardaí and 500 civilian officers in the force by the start of next year.

Deputy Commissioner John Twomey said he hopes it will free up gardaí who were doing desk jobs.

"We have no desire keeping members ... at duties other than out on the front line"

His comments came just hours after senior gardaí suggested recruits taking part in today’s ’passing out’ ceremony at Templemore, County Tipperary were joining a force which is committed to major change.

152 probationary gardaí took part in today’s ceremony which was attended by the Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan and Tánaiste and Justice Minister Francis Fitzgerald.