Dept of Finance: Ireland has recovered 70% of jobs lost in recession

Seven out of every 10 jobs lost during the recession have now been recovered, according to the Department of Finance.

They estimate the economy will grow 3.5% this year and between 45,000 and 48,000 new jobs will be created.

The department’s Annual Taxation report, says the labour market gives the most accurate measure of Ireland’s economy, which has been growing by 2% to 3% a year.

Currently, total employment is 12% above the low point in 2012. That is equal to 230,000 more jobs than five years ago.

However, the Department has warned that the economy is vulnerable to shocks because of a reliance on the corporate tax take.

Just 10 companies accounted for 37% of Ireland's corporate tax haul last year.

- Digital Desk