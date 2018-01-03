Department of Social Protection announces 'problem' with payments of fuel allowance lump sum

​There is a problem with some payments of the fuel allowance lump sum due for payment this week.

The Department of Social Protection said this is currently being investigated.

The schemes affected are: State Pension Contributory, Widow(er)'s Contributory Pension, Invalidity Pension, State Pension Non Contributory, Disability Allowance and the National Fuel Scheme.

The Department said arrangements will be made to pay customers impacted by this issue as soon as possible.

A Fuel Allowance is a payment under the National Fuel Scheme to help with the cost of heating your home during the winter months.

It is paid to people who are dependent on long-term social welfare payments and who are unable to provide for their own heating needs.

Only one Fuel Allowance is paid to a household.

Fuel Allowance is generally paid with your social welfare payment on the day that you are usually paid.

The Department apologised for the problem with payments.