Department of Finance considering diesel tax increase
03/08/2017 - 08:43:23Back to Ireland Home
The Department of Finance is considering increasing taxes on diesel.
The Irish Times reports it is to balance the amount of diesel and petrol cars on the road.
Diesel cars out-sold petrol ones by a 2.5 to 1 ratio last year, raising concerns about the environmental impact.
However some government TDs have expressed concerns about the impact increased diesel costs would have on business.
Join the conversation - comment here