Department of Agriculture confirms BSE case in Ireland

The Department of Agriculture has said they have detected a new case of BSE.

The department has said there is no risk to public health from the latest BSE case which was found in an 18-year-old cow that died from the disease, according to tests carried out over the weekend.

It was identified through surveillance of 'fallen' animals, who died on a farm in Galway.

The animal tested positive on a screening test carried out at a department-approved, private laboratory over the weekend.

It was then subject to follow-up, confirmatory tests at the department's Central Veterinary Research Laboratory.

The strain found is reportedly 'Atypical'. BSE is commonly known as mad cow disease.

In a statement, the The Department of Agriculture say: "There are no associated public health risks with this event - a comprehensive set of public health controls are in place and the animal in this case was excluded from the food chain and its carcase will be incinerated."

"The disclosure of this case of Atypical BSE does not have any impact of Ireland's current OIE BSE 'controlled risk' status or trade status," it adds.