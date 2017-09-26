Department accused of cover-up over school fire-safety failings

The Department of Education has been accused of a cover-up over fire safety failings at five schools.

The buildings - constructed by Western Building Systems - didn’t meet a number of key fire regulations.

However, the department didn’t inform the schools involved about the issue.

Education Minister Richard Bruton has told the Oireachtas Education Committee that the Department’s policy has now changed.

Richard Boyd Barrett of People Before Profit described the issues as a cover up.

Fianna Fáil’s Thomas Byrne went on: "This information about the safety of our children and the staff in our schools ... has been hidden by the department for the last number of years deliberately as a matter of policy."